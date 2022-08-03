Wayne County sheriff to hold press conference concerning deadly standoff

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Wayne County sheriff will hold a press conference this morning about the deadly standoff that took the life of one deputy this week.

Sergeant Matthew Fishman died yesterday from his injuries. Another deputy was released from the hospital and the third is still recovering.

Sgt. Matthew Fishman (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

The three deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers to 23-year-old Jourdan Hamilton. Hamilton reportedly shot and killed himself during the 10 hour standoff.

The press conference will be held Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the board of commissioners meeting room at the Wayne County courthouse. Sheriff Larry Pierce will speak.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all flags at state facilities be lowered to have staff in honor of Fisherman. The governor also extended his sympathy to the deputy’s family.

