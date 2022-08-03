Two Carteret Co. roads to get new drainage pipes

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Two sections of roads north of Beaufort are scheduled to be closed for drainage system improvements.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the work on U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street), north of North Harbor Drive will take place from Aug. 15-18.

Work on Merrimon Road, south of its intersection with Laurel Road, will take place from Aug. 1-3, according to the NCDOT.

WITN is told that crews will remove the old pipes and replace them with larger pipes that increase the flow of water that can safely go underneath the pavement. Weather could delay the reopening of the roads.

The department says drivers will use the following detours:

  • Merrimon Road closure: N.C. 101 and Laurel Road
  • U.S. 70 closure: N.C. 101: Laurel Road and Merrimon Road

Drivers are asked to slow down and be cautious when in these areas.

