‘They protect us’: Memorial held for Wayne Co. deputy who died as a result of Monday standoff

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - “They protect us. They’re in our area.” That’s what one Wayne County resident says about supporting the deputies injured or killed in Monday’s standoff.

Dave Chartier is showing his support through a bouquet of flowers placed at a memorial outside the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office’s annex office. The flowers rest in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman, who lost his life Tuesday, a day after being shot in the line of duty.

Chartier says his heart has been heavy since the news of Fishman’s death.

“My heart goes out to the family and I know a lot of other people do too. We feel horrible for your loss... not only for you, but it’s a loss for the entire county,” Chartier says.

Fishman was one of three deputies, along with Alexander Torres and Cpl. Andrew Cox, shot on Monday while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers to 23-year-old Jourdan Hamilton.

After a ten-hour standoff at a home off Arrington Bridge Road, Hamilton reportedly shot and killed himself.

During a press conference Wednesday, Sheriff Larry Pierce reflected on Fishman’s contributions to the community.

“He served with the sheriff’s office since December of 2010 and was a reserve officer with the Mount Olive Police Department,” Pierce said. “He cared about the citizens and was doing what he loved. He leaves behind a wife and children that he deeply loved.”

Pierce also added that there was no indication that Hamilton would be hostile, and following the SBI’s investigation into the standoff, he plans on reviewing how the sheriff’s office responds to cases where mental health issues may play a factor.

“Everything is always under review when you have a critical incident and we’ll be reviewing our policy to see if there’s anything we need to do different,” Pierce said.

After the press conference, Pierce joined other members of the sheriff’s office to say a prayer at Fishman’s memorial.

