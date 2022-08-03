Tanker truck stuck on bridge guardrails; drivers should expect delays

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Driver should expect delays along Highway 70 as crews respond to a tanker truck accident on on the Neuse River Bridge.

Pictures posted to social media show the tanker truck stuck on the guardrails on the Westbound lane of the bridge.

Drivers should anticipate delays as the lane is currently closed and will be for some time.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, North Carolina Department of Transportation, and North Lenoir Fire & Rescue

