State COVID-19 cases & emergency room visits down from last week

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases and emergency room visits for symptoms of the virus in North Carolina are down this week compared with last week, according to state data.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 31,848 COVID-19 cases were reported for the week ending July 30th. The previous week, 33,159 cases of the virus were reported.

The latest NCDHHS update also shows that emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms dropped. Data shows that 7.1% of all emergency room visits were for COVID-19 for the week ending on July 30th, compared with 7.5% the week before.

While emergency room visits for COVID-19 are down slightly, hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients are slightly up. WITN is told that 1,350 patients with COVID-19 were admitted for the week ending on July 30th, with 1,289 patients admitted the week before.

The number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater is up for the week ending on July 27th, with 23.2 million viral gene copies per person found in wastewater. The previous week measured 20.5 million.

