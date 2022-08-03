SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a restaurant in Pamlico County.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a fork lift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood.

The 35-year-old was a commercial fisherman employed by the restaurant.

The restaurant honored Smith with a post on to social media Monday.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is under investigation.

Davis said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating and has deemed the incident a maritime incident.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.