Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting

(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount.

Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road.

The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able to drive himself to UNC Nash Health Care. He is now in stable condition.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed the shooting was domestic-related and that all parties know each other.

Police said they continue to investigate the shooting.

