Pirate Nation raises nearly $70 million during fiscal year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University supporters contributed a record $69.8 million in philanthropic support during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

“From students and alumni to industry partners, faculty, and friends of the university, our donors have stepped up in a big way this year,” said Christopher Dyba, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and President of the ECU Foundation. “Their support is essential to everything we do at ECU, from student scholarships to research to athletics.”

The annual fundraising effort surpassed last year’s mark of $48.3 million and the previous record of $56 million, set in 2016. The fundraising total includes $35.3 million for main campus priorities, $24.5 million for ECU Athletics, and $9.9 million for health sciences priorities.

“The ECU community unified around our philanthropic goals this year in a historic and impressive way,” said Chancellor Philip Rogers. “These investments will have a direct and positive impact as we pursue our mission and strategic directions. Whether it’s $10 or $10,000, every contribution makes a difference for advancing the upward trajectory of our institution.”

In November, ECU launched the public phase of Pursue Gold, the university’s comprehensive campaign to raise $500 million. Campaign fundraising has now surpassed the $400 million mark.

More than 1,500 individual donors pledged a record $8.4 million during Pirate Nation Gives, the university’s annual day of giving, blowing past the event goal of $6.5 million.

“On behalf of ECU and Pirate Nation, I want to thank everyone who contributed to the university this year. I am constantly impressed by and proud of your support,” Rogers said. “But our work is not done. I hope you will continue to support ECU throughout the rest of the comprehensive campaign and into the future.”

