Pet of the Week: Pumpernickel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 3 is Pumpernickel.

She is small enough to fit in a breadbox as the smallest of her litter who are all named after different kinds of bread.

Pumpernickel was only three pounds when she got to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. She has since tripled in size, she is now nine pounds at about two months old.

While she may be small, she has a huge personality, loves to cuddle, get kisses and meet new people.

To take Pumpernickel home, visit this website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.