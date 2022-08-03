PD: 19-year-old arrested at mall after firing 30 rounds in parking lot

According to police, 19-year-old Nathaniel Anthony Vensor has been arrested for a shooting...
According to police, 19-year-old Nathaniel Anthony Vensor has been arrested for a shooting incident in a mall parking lot.(Chandler Police Department)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona have arrested a 19-year-old in a shooting incident that occurred at a mall on Monday.

The Chandler Police Department reports Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly firing 30 rounds while in the Chandler Fashion Center parking lot the night before.

According to court paperwork, Vensor was with two men and his girlfriend Monday night. They went through the mall, with Vensor purchasing a hat from a store before going to their cars in the parking lot.

Arizona’s Family reports that at around 7 p.m., Vensor got a gun from his girlfriend’s car, pointed it at one of the men and demanded jewelry. The man refused and the 19-year-old then fired 30 rounds into the air before driving away.

On Tuesday, Chandler police updated their investigation and said Vensor was taken into custody after he returned to the mall in the afternoon with a friend.

Authorities said they were able to spot the 19-year-old as he was wearing the same hat he had bought on Monday night.

Police said he was unarmed, but they found 30 fentanyl pills when taking him into custody.

According to court documents, police said Vensor appeared high while they were interviewing him and he denied the shooting.

Authorities said Vensor was booked into jail on charges stemming from Monday’s incident that included aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers
Wayne Co. sergeant dies after Monday morning shooting
A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with...
Chick-fil-A location in North Carolina sought volunteers to work for food
Moses Muchai
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune
Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
Plane crashes on Hwy 64 Monday morning
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County

Latest News

Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
Activist and entertainer Jon Stewart hugs fellow advocate Susan Zeier of Sandusky, Ohio, just...
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits