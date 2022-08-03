NCDOT: Onslow County road closure will take longer than expected

Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say the repairs for part of an Onslow County road that was closed because it was washed out will take longer than initially expected.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they learned Belgrade-Swansboro Road near Freemans Creek was washed out Monday, and they closed the area of the road for safety.

WITN is told that the road is expected to be closed until Sept. 5th.

The NCDOT previously said crews were making immediate repairs and planned to have the section of the road reopened by Thursday evening.

Until repairs are complete, drivers will be detoured onto Parkertown Road and Hubert Boulevard to access Highway 24.

The NCDOT says it encourages drivers to plan ahead as their commutes will take longer than normal, and the department advises people to be cautious when close to the closure.

