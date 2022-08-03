Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: A pools and popsicles kind of day for ENC

Mostly sunny skies and hot, August weather will continue
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, August 3rd at 4:30am
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No heat advisories on Wednesday, but we will still be dealing with typical August humidity. Heat indices will again exceed 100 areawide so limit your time outdoors to avoid heat illness and stay well hydrated.

A few spotty storms may develop on Wednesday, especially in the afternoon as the seabreeze drives inland. A few storms will fire again Thursday afternoon but only parts of the area will see them. Severe weather looks limited to a stray strong wind gust if one or two storms can grow large enough.

This weekend will prove tricky with a cold front stalling just to our north and west Saturday and Sunday. The bulk of the rain will likely stay west of I-95, but a few storms will fire up each afternoon/evening. Temps will dip a touch to around 91° both days.

Thanks to Saharan Dust draped over the tropics, the tropics remain quiet for now. That being said, activity is expected to increase over the next few weeks as we approach the peak of the season in September. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching closely and bringing updates when something develops.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated afternoon storms. High 95. Wind: W-SW 5. Rain chance: 20%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot with spotty PM storms. High of 93. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: 30%.

Friday

Staying hot and humid. High of 92. Wind: W 6-12. Rain chance: less than 20%.

Saturday

Partly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High of 91. Wind: S 10-15. Rain chance: 20%

Sunday

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. Wind: S 5. Rain chance: 20%

