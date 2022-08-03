‘I will do everything in my power’: AG Stein doubles down on protecting abortion rights

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross have reinforced their support for abortion rights in the state.

Stein and Ross, along with state Rep. Rosa Gill and Dr. Erica Pettigrew, a family medicine doctor and public health professional, shared updates on their protection efforts in Raleigh Wednesday.

“In North Carolina, women still have a legal right to an abortion,” Stein said. “I will do everything in my power to continue to safeguard that right, especially as we see how women in other states are suffering when politicians take away their freedoms. I’m grateful to Rep. Ross and Rep. Gill for fighting for North Carolina’s women in the General Assembly and in Congress and for doctors like Dr. Pettigrew who are providing women the medical care that is their right.”

Ross said North Carolina stands as a safe haven in the South, but people need to fight to keep it that way.

Stein’s office says that since Roe v. Wade was overturned, he has led the fight to protect reproductive freedom as legislators try to reinstate the state’s abortion ban.

