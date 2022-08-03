ECU football opens fall camp with first practice, Houston pleased

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Opening day of practice for the East Carolina University football team. After the low of having the Military Bowl cancelled to end last season, the page turning to 2022 with the start of fall camp. A cooker for the first practice of fall camp. But coach Houston happy the way the team performed. Lots of familiar faces out there for Pirate nation to recall. Conley product Holton Ahlers leading the troops.

Some have new numbers, like star running back Keaton Mitchell, who is now two. Coach Houston mentioned how good both he, and Rahjai Harris, look at the start of camp. The two headed monster running backs are joined by UNC transfer, and former havelock star, Kamarro Edmonds in the backfield this year.

C.J. Johnson has been reinstated, the Conley product was suspended indefinitely back in February.

The team had high energy out there, and a good eastern North Carolina heat experience in helmets, before they go full pads next week.

“Acclimating to the practice and heat. I think you have to do that acclimating to the practice in heat. Really getting everybody operating on the same snap counts moving together, you know working together. You know, communication,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “All the stuff that is so important because when you add in the element of full contact sometimes you see guys go brain dead. So, it’s so important to have guys as prepared as possible for the first day of full contact.”

For those scoring at home full contact starts Tuesday next week.

