ECU baseball commit out of surgery; right foot the biggest concern, his mom says

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, who was injured by a boat propeller in an accident on July 23rd, is out of his fifth surgery, according to his mother, Mitzi Byrd.

Mitzi Byrd shared the news on social media Wednesday, along with further updates. She said the vascular surgeon who is helping her son is worried about the viability of Parker Byrd’s right foot, as the initial injury caused severe blood flow to non-vital organs like his foot.

“Blood is going in but not returning out,” Mitzi Byrd said, adding that the muscles are severely damaged and the doctor is concerned about the muscles dying.

WITN is told that Parker Byrd had a sheath placed in Tuesday which had several clots formed around it. There were also clots in his right foot.

The doctor is starting a plan to try and reestablish the blood flow in and out of his foot, Mitzi Byrd said.

“Right now we are in need of a miracle but I know my God is in the miracle business. I pray that his will be done and whatever that may be, we (especially P) will accept that.”

