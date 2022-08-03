ECU baseball commit out of surgery; right foot the biggest concern, his mom says

Parker Byrd recovering from serious boating accident.
Parker Byrd recovering from serious boating accident.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, who was injured by a boat propeller in an accident on July 23rd, is out of his fifth surgery, according to his mother, Mitzi Byrd.

Mitzi Byrd shared the news on social media Wednesday, along with further updates. She said the vascular surgeon who is helping her son is worried about the viability of Parker Byrd’s right foot, as the initial injury caused severe blood flow to non-vital organs like his foot.

“Blood is going in but not returning out,” Mitzi Byrd said, adding that the muscles are severely damaged and the doctor is concerned about the muscles dying.

WITN is told that Parker Byrd had a sheath placed in Tuesday which had several clots formed around it. There were also clots in his right foot.

The doctor is starting a plan to try and reestablish the blood flow in and out of his foot, Mitzi Byrd said.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with...
Chick-fil-A location in North Carolina sought volunteers to work for food
Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers
Wayne Co. sergeant dies after Monday morning shooting
Man told RDU tower his co-pilot ‘jumped out’ of plane before emergency landing
Moses Muchai
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune

Latest News

Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
State COVID-19 cases & emergency room visits down from last week
Jonathan Hess
Carteret County deputies searching for missing boater
Victor Wilcox
Deputies say more young child molestation victims found in Craven County case