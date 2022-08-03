Deputies say more young child molestation victims found in Craven County case

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found a total of eight young children who were victims of sexual abuse involving a Havelock man.

Victor Wilcox was first arrested last month by Craven County deputies on charges of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of statutory sex offense of a child.

The eight boys and girls were between the ages of 2 & 7 years of age and deputies said the molestation happened over the course of the past five years.

A news release said the 33-year-old man admitted to the sexual acts. He is facing additional charges of eight felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies are encouraging parents who believe their children may have been victims, in this case, to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252 636 6620 or Craven County Communications at 252 633 2357.

