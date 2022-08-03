Conley graduate Johnson reinstated to ECU football program this summer, practices on day one of fall camp

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina football practice kicked off for fall preseason camp Wednesday morning on campus. ECU head football coach Mike Houston was pleased with the work done on opening day.

The big story for Greenville on day one, the return of D.H. Conley graduate C.J. Johnson to the practice field. Johnson was suspended indefinitely from the program back in February. Johnson did not participate with the team in spring practice, nor the spring game. I asked coach Houston about bringing him back into the receiving group for fall camp.

“Oh he earned it now. It was not a very comfortable spring and June. He did everything we asked him to do. He understands the mistakes he made. He was remorseful, took care of the consequences, so July 1 he was fully reinstated. I think he has done a good job since then kind of keeping his mouth shut and letting his actions talk,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “I thought he had a solid first day today but one day is not going to do it. He’s got to earn back a lot of trust with a lot of people. I was very pleased with how he took care of himself this summer and how he has been so far. If he can stay on that path he is going to be just fine.”

C.J. has seen game action in each of his first three seasons with the Pirates. He is a junior on the roster and hopefully he can keep on that path and make some big plays this fall.

