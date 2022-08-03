Carteret County deputies searching for missing boater

Jonathan Hess
Jonathan Hess(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies are searching for a missing boater.

Jonathan Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned, deputies said.

The 38-year-old man’s vehicle is still at the ramp and his cell phone is off with the last ping near Oriental.

Deputies say he was on a white 1995 23-foot May-Craft boat with a T-top. The boat has a North Carolina registration of NC3749CH.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hess they should call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

