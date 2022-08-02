Wayne Co. sergeant dies after Monday morning shooting

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County deputy injured in Monday’s shooting on Arrington Bridge Road has passed away.

Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at ECU Health Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sergeant was one of three deputies injured as they were attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers on Jourdan Hamilton. After a 10-hour standoff, deputies said a SWAT team found the 23-year-old man dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At last report, Corporal Andrew Cox, 37, and Deputy Alexander Torres were both in stable condition at ECU Health.

A news release said Sheriff Larry Pierce thanked each officer and first responder for their support and asked for prayers for the families involved during this difficult time.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

Law enforcement says the deputies were wearing vests when they were serving the papers, as is common practice in a case of delivering involuntary commitment paperwork.

Gillie says the SBI is investigating the shooting because deputies were shot.

