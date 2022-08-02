Wayne Co. sergeant dies after Monday morning shooting

The 10-hour standoff ended Monday night.
The 10-hour standoff ended Monday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County deputy injured in Monday’s shooting on Arrington Bridge Road has passed away.

Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at ECU Health Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sergeant was one of three deputies injured as they were attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers on Jourdan Hamilton. After a 10-hour standoff, deputies said a SWAT team found the 23-year-old man dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At last report, Corporal Andrew Cox, 37, and Deputy Alexander Torres were both in stable condition at ECU Health.

Jourdan Hamilton
Jourdan Hamilton(Wayne County Sheriff's Office/WITN)

A news release said Sheriff Larry Pierce thanked each officer and first responder for their support and asked for prayers for the families involved during this difficult time.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

Law enforcement says the deputies were wearing vests when they were serving the papers, as is common practice in a case of delivering involuntary commitment paperwork.

Helicopter hovering over scene where three deputies were shot in Wayne County
Helicopter hovering over scene where three deputies were shot in Wayne County(Justin Lundy/WITN)

Gillie says the SBI is investigating the shooting because deputies were shot.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers
Wayne Co. sergeant dies after Monday morning shooting
Moses Muchai
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune
Plane crashes on Hwy 64 Monday morning
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County
When the officers approached the car, the driver ran away, but contact was made with a...
Stolen gun and marijuana among items found during probable cause search in Goldsboro
A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with...
Chick-fil-A location in North Carolina sought volunteers to work for food

Latest News

Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening.
National Night Out events across ENC
State health leaders remind parents of required vaccinations ahead of new school year
Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers
Wayne Co. sergeant dies after Monday morning shooting
Jared Keys sworn in as new police chief
Town of Vanceboro welcomes new police chief