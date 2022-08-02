Town of Vanceboro welcomes new police chief

Jared Keys sworn in as new police chief
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern North Carolina town welcomed a news police chief Monday.

According to the Vanceboro’s Facebook page, Jared Keys was promoted to chief of police.

Mayor of Vanceboro, Chad Braxton said within the post “Chief Keys is committed to serving and protecting citizens of Vanceboro.”

The town is asking the community to join them in welcoming Keys into his new role.

