State issues swim warning after Surf City sewage spill

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A big sewage spill in Surf City has forced the state to issue a warning for people not to swim in part of the Intracoastal Waterway.

State environmental officials issued the warning for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge and Beacon #65. This includes Waters Bay and part of Stump Sound.

The town said a lightning strike caused 100,000 gallons of sewage to spill and potentially make its way into Waters Bay.

The spill has stopped, and the state Division of Water Resources and the Division of Marine Fisheries are investigating what happened.

The state will continue to test the waters and will lift the advisory when bacteria levels reach state and federal standards.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.