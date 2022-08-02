State health leaders remind parents of required vaccinations ahead of new school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reminding families that vaccinations are an important part of back-to-school success and overall health and well-being.

“Following CDC recommendations to control the spread of all vaccine-preventable diseases is an essential piece of both child and family well-being,” said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist. “NCDHHS is helping health care providers, parents, and guardians take this essential step to protect children’s health in school and at home.”

According to state leaders, vaccine-preventable diseases, such as chicken pox, meningitis, measles, pertussis (whooping cough), and others are still seen across North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed August as Immunization Awareness Month in North Carolina. Alongside the proclamation, the NCDHHS is partnering with health care providers and stakeholders in a statewide awareness campaign to help ensure school-age children are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Children who are uninsured can still be vaccinated at low or no cost through the Vaccines for Children program which offers free vaccines to children through 19 years of age.

The CDC has more information and resources for parents and guardians:

