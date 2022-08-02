POLICE: Three kids charged in Kinston with stealing vehicle, assault

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police have arrested three kids for allegedly stealing a vehicle in the city.

The Kinston Police Department says the three kids have been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say they have seen an increase in vehicle thefts in the city over the past several weeks, and on Saturday at about 11 p.m., officers responded to a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 70 East.

WITN is told that when officers got there, they tried to stop the vehicle, but it drove away. As officers chased the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed. The three kids inside were arrested.

Police say that many of these stolen vehicle crimes are occurring at gas stations when vehicle owners leave their vehicles unattended and running in the parking lot. Other cases are occurring overnight when vehicles are left unsecured with the keys inside.

The Kinston Police Department says it wants to remind everyone to continue to lock their vehicle any time they are away from it to prevent these crimes.

If anyone has more information about this case, they are encouraged to call police at 252-939-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

