Phillip's Weather Trivia: Wind speed of a Tropical Storm

At which speeds do tropical cyclones change designations
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There have been 3 named storms so far in the 2022 hurricane season. A tropical depression is a low pressure system which has a closed circulation meaning the winds form a circle. At a certain sustained wind speed the depression becomes a tropical storm and earns a name. Check out the trivia question below and make a choice.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 2
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 2(WITN)

Hint: 50 mph is too high, so forego that option.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 2
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 2(WITN)

At 39 mph, which is 35 knots, the tropical depression becomes a tropical storm and is given a name. When sustained winds reach 74 mph, the tropical storm becomes a hurricane. There are 5 categories of hurricanes based on wind thresholds as well. That can be a future trivia question. - Phillip Williams

