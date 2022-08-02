Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say part of an Onslow County road has been temporarily closed because it was washed out.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they learned Belgrade-Swansboro Road near Freemans Creek was washed out Monday, and they closed the area of the road for safety.

The NCDOT says crews are making immediate repairs and plan to have the section of the road reopened by Thursday evening.

WITN is told that until repairs are complete, drivers will be detoured onto Parkertown Road and Hubert Boulevard to access Highway 24.

The NCDOT says it encourages drivers to plan ahead as their commutes will take longer than normal, and the department advises people to be cautious when close to the closure.

