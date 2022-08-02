Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out

Generic photo of the North Carolina Department of Transportation
Generic photo of the North Carolina Department of Transportation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say part of an Onslow County road has been temporarily closed because it was washed out.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they learned Belgrade-Swansboro Road near Freemans Creek was washed out Monday, and they closed the area of the road for safety.

The NCDOT says crews are making immediate repairs and plan to have the section of the road reopened by Thursday evening.

WITN is told that until repairs are complete, drivers will be detoured onto Parkertown Road and Hubert Boulevard to access Highway 24.

The NCDOT says it encourages drivers to plan ahead as their commutes will take longer than normal, and the department advises people to be cautious when close to the closure.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers
Wayne Co. sergeant dies after Monday morning shooting
Moses Muchai
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune
Plane crashes on Hwy 64 Monday morning
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County
A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with...
Chick-fil-A location in North Carolina sought volunteers to work for food
When the officers approached the car, the driver ran away, but contact was made with a...
Stolen gun and marijuana among items found during probable cause search in Goldsboro

Latest News

Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
Greenville Utilities
Greenville Utilities launches energy-saving thermostat program
North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall
Financial analyst firm ranks North Carolina economy among best in U.S.
State issues swim warning after Surf City sewage spill