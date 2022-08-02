Officials: Three found dead in Yancey County home, suspect killed

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Officials say three people were found dead in a North Carolina home and sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the suspect after shots were fired when they arrived.

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home around 4:30 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired inside a residence.

Dispatch advised deputies of a report of one person with a gunshot wound. Shots were fired when deputies arrived and officials say deputies shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

When deputies got inside the home, officials say they found three people dead.

Sheriff Shane Hilliard asked the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation. No deputies were injured in the incident.

