National Night Out events across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening.

Since 1984, the annual event has created opportunities for local communities to learn more about police programs and safety in their communities, as well as strengthen relationships between officers and residents.

NNO events are family-friendly and feature games, food, music and lots of activities for kids.

Take a look at some of the gatherings in towns and cities across ENC.

Atlantic Beach: 6-8 p.m. at Atlantic Beach Town Park

Greenville: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza

Greenville: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 4666 Stantonsburg Rd

Grimesland: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 4669 1st St

Jacksonville: 5-9 p.m. at Riverwalk Crossing Park

Kinston: 5-8 p.m. at Grainger Stadium

New Bern: 5-8 at Union Point Park

Washington: 6-8 p.m. at Beebe Memorial Park

Wilson: 5:3-8 at 501 Bruton St

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.