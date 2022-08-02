National Night Out events across ENC

Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening.(national night out)
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Aug. 2, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across the east are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday evening.

Since 1984, the annual event has created opportunities for local communities to learn more about police programs and safety in their communities, as well as strengthen relationships between officers and residents.

NNO events are family-friendly and feature games, food, music and lots of activities for kids.

Take a look at some of the gatherings in towns and cities across ENC.

  • Atlantic Beach: 6-8 p.m. at Atlantic Beach Town Park
  • Greenville: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza
  • Greenville: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 4666 Stantonsburg Rd
  • Grimesland: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 4669 1st St
  • Jacksonville: 5-9 p.m. at Riverwalk Crossing Park
  • Kinston: 5-8 p.m. at Grainger Stadium
  • New Bern: 5-8 at Union Point Park
  • Washington: 6-8 p.m. at Beebe Memorial Park
  • Wilson: 5:3-8 at 501 Bruton St

