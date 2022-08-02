Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Greenville man pled guilty on Tuesday to killing a former East Carolina University football player in 2017.

WRAL reports that Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was shot to death on June 23, 2017, in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze, at 3309 Wake Forest Road. An autopsy determined that he had been shot 13 times in the torso, three times in the right arm and once each in the left arm, right leg and neck. The medical examiner said two of the wounds might have been caused by the same bullet passing through the body twice.

Ashanti Rahdee Bennet pled guilty to second-degree murder. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the negotiated sentence was a minimum of 13 years and a maximum of 17 years.

Jamar Vick Allen, Clifton Jason Spellman, and Wantavius Burney Jackson were charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder in Lennon’s death. Stephanie Owens was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, as well.

Lennon, 24, played on defense and special teams for ECU from 2011 to 2014, finishing his senior season with the fourth-most solo tackles on the team.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.