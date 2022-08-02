Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player

A Greenville man pled guilty on Tuesday to killing a former East Carolina University football...
A Greenville man pled guilty on Tuesday to killing a former East Carolina University football player in 2017.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Greenville man pled guilty on Tuesday to killing a former East Carolina University football player in 2017.

WRAL reports that Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was shot to death on June 23, 2017, in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze, at 3309 Wake Forest Road. An autopsy determined that he had been shot 13 times in the torso, three times in the right arm and once each in the left arm, right leg and neck. The medical examiner said two of the wounds might have been caused by the same bullet passing through the body twice.

Ashanti Rahdee Bennet pled guilty to second-degree murder. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the negotiated sentence was a minimum of 13 years and a maximum of 17 years.

Jamar Vick Allen, Clifton Jason Spellman, and Wantavius Burney Jackson were charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder in Lennon’s death. Stephanie Owens was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, as well.

Lennon, 24, played on defense and special teams for ECU from 2011 to 2014, finishing his senior season with the fourth-most solo tackles on the team.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers
Wayne Co. sergeant dies after Monday morning shooting
Moses Muchai
Body of missing swimmer found at Camp Lejeune
A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with...
Chick-fil-A location in North Carolina sought volunteers to work for food
Plane crashes on Hwy 64 Monday morning
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County
When the officers approached the car, the driver ran away, but contact was made with a...
Stolen gun and marijuana among items found during probable cause search in Goldsboro

Latest News

Ayman Al-Zawahri (pictured) speaking with terrorist group.
‘I don’t forget’: Veterans react to al-Qaeda leader’s death
Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out
Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out
Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health