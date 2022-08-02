Kinston police host 38th annual National Night Out

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across Eastern Carolina are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday.

Since 1984, National Night Out events have created opportunities for local communities to learn more about police programs and safety in their communities.

Before the 38th annual event took place in Kinston Tuesday, one officer said he hopes events like these will help build a stronger relationship between the community and law enforcement officials.

“National Night Out means community trust for us,” Capt. Kevin Jenkins says. “Due to recent events that we’ve had in the city of Kinston, we felt like giving back to the community and the surrounding areas.”

The Kinston event is going on until 8 p.m. Anyone younger than 18 years old who shows up gets a free ticket to the Down East Wood Ducks game.

Other agencies in Eastern Carolina held similar events Tuesday.

