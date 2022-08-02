Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot week continues with a heat index near 105 today

The heat index will exceed 100° through Friday
WITN First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, August 2nd
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re expecting a hot and rather quiet day Tuesday, but then a weak front will stall just to our north Wednesday bringing a chance for a few afternoon storms. A stray storm can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but coverage should less than yesterday. Isolated storms are possible Thursday as well. Better rain chances are on tap Saturday and Sunday (40% chance). Highs will ease down a little as rain chances increase, falling back into the upper 80s to near 90 over the weekend.

Thanks to Saharan Dust draped over the tropics, the tropics remain quiet for now. That being said, activity is expected to increase over the next few weeks as we approach the peak of the season in September. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching closely and bringing updates when something develops.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 94. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: less than 20%

Wednesday

Hot and humid with isolated PM storms. High 93. Wind: SW 6-12. Rain chance: 30%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, hot with isolated PM storms. High of 92. Wind: W 5-10. Rain chance: 30%.

Friday

Staying hot and humid. High of 92. Wind: W 6-12. Rain chance: less than 20%.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a few thunderstorms. High of 89. Wind: SW 10-15. Rain chance: 40%

