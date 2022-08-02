Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot week continues with a heat index near 105 today
The heat index will exceed 100° through Friday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re expecting a hot and rather quiet day Tuesday, but then a weak front will stall just to our north Wednesday bringing a chance for a few afternoon storms. A stray storm can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but coverage should less than yesterday. Isolated storms are possible Thursday as well. Better rain chances are on tap Saturday and Sunday (40% chance). Highs will ease down a little as rain chances increase, falling back into the upper 80s to near 90 over the weekend.
Thanks to Saharan Dust draped over the tropics, the tropics remain quiet for now. That being said, activity is expected to increase over the next few weeks as we approach the peak of the season in September. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching closely and bringing updates when something develops.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and hot. High 94. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: less than 20%
Wednesday
Hot and humid with isolated PM storms. High 93. Wind: SW 6-12. Rain chance: 30%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, hot with isolated PM storms. High of 92. Wind: W 5-10. Rain chance: 30%.
Friday
Staying hot and humid. High of 92. Wind: W 6-12. Rain chance: less than 20%.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a few thunderstorms. High of 89. Wind: SW 10-15. Rain chance: 40%
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.