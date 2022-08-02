Craven County deputies searching for those responsible for car break-ins

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina are looking to identify suspects wanted for questioning after several cars were broken into overnight.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins occurred on N.C. 118 Highway & Old Washington Road in the Vanceboro area of Craven County.

Video released by the Sheriff’s Office says two people running up to a truck, trying to open the doors. When the doors wouldn’t open, the one suspect ran off while the other opened the door of another truck in the yard.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds you to never leave valuables in your vehicle and make sure you lock your vehicles even in your yard. Most vehicle break in’s that are reported are the result of vehicles being unlocked. If you see suspicious people or vehicles in your neighborhood contact your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information on these subjects is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

