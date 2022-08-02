Cove City man arrested for sex crimes involving two young children

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is charged with sex crimes involving two children under 12 years of ago.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Brinson, of the Turkey Quarter Creek area of Cove City, on four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies said back in March they launched the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they found a second victim, a girl who was between 5 and 6 years old at the time, who they said was also sexually assaulted by the 38-year-old Brinson.

