Beaufort County Schools hosting school supplies donation event
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Schools says it is hosting an event for the donation of school supplies ahead of the new school year.
The school system says the Stuff the Bus event will take place at the Washington Walmart parking lot on August 20th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Items that are listed on the district’s wish list include backpacks, number 2 pencils, large erasers, sanitizer, Clorox wipes, and much more. You can see them all on the flyer below.
Kristen Riddle with Beaufort County Schools says there are drop-off locations for people who are unable to make that date. They are:
- Central Office (321 Smaw Road)
- ECU Health (Main hospital lobby & Volunteer workroom)
- Washington Daily News
- Washington Chamber of Commerce
- O’Neal’s Pharmacy in Washington
- O’Neal’s Pharmacy in Chocowinity
- Food Lion 144, 1462, 2220, 762 (2 Washington locations, Chocowinity & Belhaven)
- Office Depot in Washington
- Dollar General in Chocowinity
- Dollar General in Washington (1431 John Small Ave.)
Pitt County Schools, Craven County Schools, and Carteret County Schools have also either held, or are holding, Stuff the Bus events ahead of the school year.
