Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say

FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Lindsey Grewe and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) – A woman fell to her death from an escalator at the Broncos stadium in Colorado Saturday night, officials said.

According to Denver police, the death at Empower Field at Mile High is being investigated as accidental.

Police said the woman was sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the ground below and died from her injuries.

The woman fell during Kenny Chesney’s concert. Police have not clarified if she was a fan attending the show or a stadium employee.

Further details have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Evening outage left thousands without power
Friends and family of James Richardson gather for freedom rally
Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide
Shooting reported in Goldsboro Saturday night
Two injured in Goldsboro shooting
Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd recovers from boating accident with help from family and friends
Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child...
Father arrested after toddler overdoses on heroin, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Most US schools to keep mask optional policy
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
Kentucky governor: At least 30 dead in flooding
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for 6 games, AP sources say
Riley's Army Glow for Gold Gala
Registration open for Riley’s Army Glow for Gold Gala
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa