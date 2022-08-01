Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers; suspect barricaded inside home

DUDLEY, NC -- The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the scene is still active after three deputies were shot on Monday morning.

According to Joel Gillie, the Wayne County public information officer, “three deputies sustained gunshot wounds” as they served an involuntary commitment warrant to a home in the 2500 block of Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley around 10:30 a.m.

Gillie says two deputies were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center and one deputy is being treated at Wayne UNC Health Care.

As of 1:31 p.m., there is no update on the conditions of the deputies.

The suspect is barricaded inside of the home and the scene is still active.

