Stolen gun and marijuana among items found during probable cause search in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager was arrested after a probable cause search produced stolen and altered guns and drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers from the housing unit and selective enforcement unit with Goldsboro police came across a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive on Saturday afternoon.

When the officers approached the car, the driver ran away, but contact was made with a 17-year-old, from Wilson, in the backseat.

During the probable cause search, officers found about 197 grams of marijuana, 48 doses of MDMA, drug paraphernalia, and two Glock handguns.

One of the handguns was reported stolen from High Point. The second handgun was altered with a “switch,” making the weapon fully-automatic.

The teenager was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a handgun by a minor, and carrying a concealed gun through the juvenile court system.

Warrants were secured on Joshua Elijah Strickland for possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics.

As of Sunday, the warrants on 19-year-old Strickland have not been served.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

