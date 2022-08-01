Registration open for Riley’s Army Glow for Gold Gala

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Registration is now underway for the inaugural Glow for Gold Gala benefiting Riley’s Army.

The celebration benefits children with cancer and their families is presented by Grover Gaming. It will be held Saturday, August 27 from 6:30 p.m. -11:00 p.m. It will be at the Hilton Greenville located at 207 Greenville Blvd SE.

You can learn more about the event and reserve your spot by clicking here.

