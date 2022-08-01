Pitt County stuff the bus campaign to be held this weekend

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students across Eastern Carolina are preparing to head back to school and a school supply drive planned this week is aimed to help them.

Optimum and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County today announce the 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

It will be held Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Walmart located at 4600 E. 10th Street in Greenville.

“Optimum is committed to supporting students and educators as they prepare to return back to the classroom this fall,” said Lisa Stokes, market engagement specialist at Optimum. “Each year, the need for this event becomes greater and we want to make sure that every child in our community walks into their classroom prepared. Gathering supplies through our Stuff the Bus event with Parents for Public Schools of Pitt Country is just one of the ways we can help.”

Community members and organizations interested in making a direct donation can purchase supplies locally or online at Amazon via the Stuff the Bus Pitt County wish list.

Supplies will be delivered directly to the Optimum store in Greenville (2120 W. Arlington Blvd.) and distributed to Pitt County Public School District K-12 students ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

When students enter school prepared in August, they are starting out the year set up for success for the entire year,” says Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County Executive Director Kylene Dibble. “When we are able to equip school social workers with school supplies, they are able to work with school administrators and teachers to determine exactly which students need those school supplies the most. Those are quickly distributed to students by those who know their situations best, and each student is given the best chance possible to begin the year set up for success.”

