Pitt County to get $24 million in wastewater & sewer project funds

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County communities are going to get $24 million in funds for wastewater and sewer projects from the state.

State Rep. Brian Farkas provided a summary of the funds, which can be seen below:

Pitt County Government: $400,000 – 2022 Sewer Asset Inventory Assessment

Ayden: $906,000 – Cannon Street Waterline Replacement

Farmville: $10,465,000 – Cast Iron Waterline Rehabilitation, Middle Swamp Sanitary Sewer Outfall Relocation, and Housing Authority Sanitary Sewer Improvements

Fountain: $2,083,225 – Lynch Street Sanitary Improvements and Sewer and Water Asset Inventory and Assessment

Contentnea Metropolitan Sanitary District (Grifton): $400,000 – Sewer Asset Inventory and Assessment

Greenville: $5,400,000 – Greenville Utilities Commission Watermain Rehabilitation Phase III and Greenville Utilities Commission Distribution System Improvements Study

Grimesland: $3,575,395 – Sewer and Water Asset Inventory and Assessment and Grimesland Water Line Replacement Project

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced last Wednesday that communities across the state will get a record $789.4 million in funding to help pay for 385 projects, including 140 construction projects. Six of those that were announced were in Eastern Carolina. They were:

Nash County getting $12,775,170 to extend waterlines to connect Nash County Area II and Northern Nash water systems.

Greenevers, in Duplin County, getting $1,300,466 to install waterlines for 63 new connections in underserved areas.

Edgecombe County getting $1,126,850 to install waterlines and 20 new services to disadvantaged areas.

Edenton, in Chowan County, will get $4,854,725 for two new water wells and to conduct asset inventory and assessments.

Ocracoke Sanitary District, in Hyde County, will receive $5,753,000 for a water tank replacement and asset inventory and assessment of their drinking water system.

Littleton, in Halifax County, will get $2,276,500 for wastewater treatment plant improvements and pump station rehabilitation.

