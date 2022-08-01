Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Days are getting shorter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The length of daylight we received from the sun every day peaks in June and then the days start getting shorter. The month of August sees quite a decline in the amount of sunlight hours as the sunrises later each morning and sets earlier each evening. How much shorter do you think the last day of the August is compared to the first day of August?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 1 (WITN)

Hint: The first day of the month is 1 minute and 39 seconds shorter than the day before. The last day of August is 2 minutes and 8 seconds shorter than the day before it. See the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 1 (WITN)

August 31st has 12 hours, 57 minutes of daylight while August 1st has 13 hours, 56 minutes. The month of September sees the trend continue with the last day of the month getting an hour and 4 minutes less daylight than the beginning of September. October also loses an hour and 4 minutes. When we are suffering from oppressive heat, it is nice to know less scorching sunlight is falling on North Carolina each day this time of the year. Cooler days are ahead! - Phillip Williams

