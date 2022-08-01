Paying a visit to the world’s tallest tree could get you fined

People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.(National Park Service)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) – Taking a look at an incredible tree in California’s Redwood National Park could get visitors into trouble.

Hyperion is certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s tallest living tree.

If you go in for a closer look in person, however, you could receive a fine.

The massive tree has faced serious environmental issues, including erosion and trash around the tree, since thrill-seekers started visiting it in 2006.

Now, anyone who gets caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

