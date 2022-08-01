No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No injuries have been reported after a plane made an emergency landing on Highway 64 in Washington County Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells WITN that the single-engine plane was forced to land on the highway, west of Creswell, after something went wrong with its landing gear.

Only one person was in the plane at the time of the landing.

The highway was shut down for about 45 minutes while crews worked to remove the plane from the road.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.