No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County

Plane crashes on Hwy 64 Monday morning
Plane crashes on Hwy 64 Monday morning(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No injuries have been reported after a plane made an emergency landing on Highway 64 in Washington County Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells WITN that the single-engine plane was forced to land on the highway, west of Creswell, after something went wrong with its landing gear.

Only one person was in the plane at the time of the landing.

The highway was shut down for about 45 minutes while crews worked to remove the plane from the road.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Evening outage left thousands without power
Friends and family of James Richardson gather for freedom rally
Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide
Shooting reported in Goldsboro Saturday night
Two injured in Goldsboro shooting
Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd recovers from boating accident with help from family and friends
Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child...
Father arrested after toddler overdoses on heroin, sheriff says

Latest News

Governor’s School Supply Drive now underway in North Carolina
a single Loggerhead sea turtle hatchling is seen reaching the foamy edge of the water after...
First sea turtle nest hatched at Cape Lookout National Seashore
Riley's Army Glow for Gold Gala
Registration open for Riley’s Army Glow for Gold Gala
School supply drive
Pitt County stuff the bus campaign to be held this weekend