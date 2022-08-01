Martin General Hospital ICU closed Monday due to staffing shortages

Martin General Hospital
Martin General Hospital(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital here in the East is closing it’s ICU unit Monday due to staffing shortages.

The Williamston hospital said staffing difficulties have forced them to close their ICU.

The medical-surgical and emergency department will still be open and functional.

According to the hospital, they are in close contact with ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, in case patients need to be taken there.

It’s about a 35 minutes drive between the Martin General Hospital and ECU Health Medical Center.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Evening outage left thousands without power
Friends and family of James Richardson gather for freedom rally
Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide
Shooting reported in Goldsboro Saturday night
Two injured in Goldsboro shooting
Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd recovers from boating accident with help from family and friends
Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child...
Father arrested after toddler overdoses on heroin, sheriff says

Latest News

Carteret County road closed for pipe replacement project.
Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement
NCEL 7-31 - clipped version
When the officers approached the car, the driver ran away, but contact was made with a...
Stolen gun and marijuana among items found during probable cause search in Goldsboro
When the officers approached the car, the driver ran away, but contact was made with a...
Stolen gun and marijuana among items found during probable cause search in Goldsboro