Martin General Hospital ICU closed Monday due to staffing shortages

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital here in the East is closing it’s ICU unit Monday due to staffing shortages.

The Williamston hospital said staffing difficulties have forced them to close their ICU.

The medical-surgical and emergency department will still be open and functional.

According to the hospital, they are in close contact with ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, in case patients need to be taken there.

It’s about a 35 minutes drive between the Martin General Hospital and ECU Health Medical Center.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.