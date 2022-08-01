Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.(MattGush/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas died after he was hit by a bullet that ricocheted off a woman whom he shot, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 26-year-old Byron Redmon shot an adult female in the neck Saturday while inside an apartment. The bullet went through the woman’s neck and struck Redmon in the leg.

Police said Redmon died at the hospital. They did not release the condition of the woman.

Dallas police said they are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Evening outage left thousands without power
Friends and family of James Richardson gather for freedom rally
Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide
Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd recovers from boating accident with help from family and friends
Shooting reported in Goldsboro Saturday night
Two injured in Goldsboro shooting
Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child...
Father arrested after toddler overdoses on heroin, sheriff says

Latest News

Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
Kentucky governor: At least 35 dead in flooding
Three Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers; suspect barricaded inside home
People who get caught visiting the world's tallest tree could face a $5,000 fine and up to six...
Paying a visit to the world’s tallest tree could get you fined
Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to help kids cope with back-to-school anxiety
Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.
2 injured when man crashes boat into floating trampoline, police say