Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot first week of August

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a stormy Sunday, our forecast will trend hotter and drier as we start the work week. Monday afternoon highs return to the low to mid 90s. The combination of the heat and humidity will create a feels like temperature between 100° to 105°, not only Monday but the whole week. Heat generated storms will be isolated Monday afternoon and evening, primarily from highway 264 northward.

After a hot and quiet day Tuesday, a weak front will stall just to our north Wednesday bringing a chance for a few afternoon storms. Isolated storms are possible Thursday as well. Better rain chances are on tap Saturday and Sunday (40-50% chance). Highs will come down as rain chances increase, falling back into the upper 80s over the weekend.

The tropics remain quiet for now, however activity will be increasing over the next several weeks as we approach the peak of the season in September.

Monday

Hot and humid with a breeze and an isolated PM storm or two. Wind: SW 10-15. High 93. Rain chance 30%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 94. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: less than 20%

Wednesday

Hot and humid with isolated PM storms. High 93. Wind: SW 6-12. Rain chance: 30%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, hot with isolated PM storms. High of 92. Wind: W 5-10. Rain chance: 30%.

Friday

Staying hot and humid. High of 94. Wind: W 6-12. Rain chance: less than 20%.

