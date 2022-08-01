High School football season opens with first day of practice and big shoes to fill in the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school football season is here. It’s like a holiday in eastern North Carolina. The work has been put in over the offseason and the big lifting starts now as they gear up for opening night for most schools on August 19th.

“Opening day there was a lot of excitement, my guys were ready for August 1st,” says new South Central head football coach Kendrick Parker, “It’s always a special day for high school football.”

“It’s exciting to be here for August 1,” says D.H. Conley head coach Nate Conner, “We work hard all summer but to be at this point to where we know every day is a day closer to full contact, pads, next week we start with some scrimmages, and look we blink will be at Thanksgiving.”

It’s the time of year where the next player up moves into the big shoes to fill at many schools. For D.H. Conley It’s quarterback Bryce Jackson’s shoes after he moved on to college.”

“Bryce Jackson’s fantastic young man and we’re very proud of him and him going on the Winston Salem State know it’s a new era,” says Conner, “Next guy up. Just like Bryce was after Nick Hamilton, Nick Hamilton was after a Holton Ahlers, now it’s time for a young man Jason Herring who’s done a great job to step in and now that’s what we’re focused on.”

J.H. Rose also has to replace their star as Michael Allen is on to N.C. State. They graduated a bunch of guys from their state finals squad. Head coach Will Bland says it’s going to take a full team effort.

“We got to do it by committee and we got some great kids that have came in from some different schools. Some transfer kids that came in from different ones so I’m very excited,” says Bland, “The whole summer all you can think about was that last game that you played, and unfortunately, it was a loss for us. So the kids mindset has been great, been out here willing to work.”

Over at South Central it’s the coach who is the next man up. Kendrick Parker has been assistant with the Falcons for six seasons taking over for Andy Tew.

“It’s a great feeling. The program is going to go as I go,” says Parker, “I can mold it to fit how I see South Central Football could be in. These guys have done a great job of buying in. I’m just excited to have the opportunity.”

