Green Party recognized as official state political party

Matthew Hoh is a U.S. Senate candidate for the Green Party
Matthew Hoh is a U.S. Senate candidate for the Green Party(Green Party US/ matthewhohforsenate)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Board of Elections has voted to recognize the North Carolina Green Party as an official political party in the state.

The NCSBE voted unanimously (4-0) Monday.

The board says the recognition means voters now have another choice of party affiliation when registering to vote or when updating their registration. Voters may register with the Democratic, Green, Libertarian, or Republican parties, or they can register as unaffiliated.

The NCSBE previously voted not to declare the Green Party an official state political party, citing an ongoing investigation into evidence of fraud and other irregularities in the petition process used to seek ballot access for the party.

Matthew Hoh, a U.S. Senate candidate and member of the Green Party, says the party needed 13,865 verified signatures of state voters, and 15,472 signatures were reviewed and verified by county boards and the state Monday.

“Today’s unanimous decision by the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NSCBE) to certify the North Carolina Green Party vindicates our efforts, over partisan opposition, to be able to run in this November’s elections,” Hoh said. “I am excited to fulfill the remaining requirements to be placed on November’s ballot and to give voters in North Carolina an option that truly represents working families and not the status quo.”

WITN is told that because the deadline in state law for the submission of new political party nominees has passed, it is unclear whether Green Party candidates will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The Green Party says its court case scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8th, will seek an extension of the July 1 deadline to place candidates on the ballot.

