Governor’s School Supply Drive now underway in North Carolina

(WDAM)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply Drive.

The effort will run from August 1st to August 31, 2022 and encourages people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state.

On average, teachers in North Carolina spend $500 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms each year, according to the governor’s office.

Requested supplies include:

  • Paper – all types, including copy paper
  • Pens and pencils
  • Crayons and markers
  • Dry erase markers
  • USB flash drives
  • Spiral notebooks
  • Sanitizing wipes
  • Tissues

Donation bins will be available in all State Employees’ Credit Union locations statewide. North Carolina residents can participate by dropping off supplies at a SECU location or by organizing a drive at their own workplace.

At the end of the drive, volunteers with Communities In Schools of North Carolina and VolunteerNC and Governor Cooper’s cabinet members will help distribute the supplies to classrooms across the state.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

