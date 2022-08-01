Governor’s School Supply Drive now underway in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply Drive.

The effort will run from August 1st to August 31, 2022 and encourages people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state.

On average, teachers in North Carolina spend $500 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms each year, according to the governor’s office.

Requested supplies include:

Paper – all types, including copy paper

Pens and pencils

Crayons and markers

Dry erase markers

USB flash drives

Spiral notebooks

Sanitizing wipes

Tissues

Donation bins will be available in all State Employees’ Credit Union locations statewide. North Carolina residents can participate by dropping off supplies at a SECU location or by organizing a drive at their own workplace.

At the end of the drive, volunteers with Communities In Schools of North Carolina and VolunteerNC and Governor Cooper’s cabinet members will help distribute the supplies to classrooms across the state.

