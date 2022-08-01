First sea turtle nest hatched at Cape Lookout National Seashore

a single Loggerhead sea turtle hatchling is seen reaching the foamy edge of the water after...
a single Loggerhead sea turtle hatchling is seen reaching the foamy edge of the water after crawling down the beach from its nest.(NPS photo/Jonah Snead)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The first sea turtle nest has hatched at Cape Lookout National Seashore.

The hatchling was found Thursday, July 28 as it left the nest.

Park rangers are asking visitors to keep their eyes out for more nests hatching on the beach. You should start seeing other nests hatching soon.

The park currently has a total of 380 sea turtles nest over three islands. Most are loggerheads, along with one green sea turtle nest, one leatherback sea turtle nest, and two Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nests.

South Core Banks, the island with the lighthouse, has the most with 221 nests, followed by North Core Banks with 121 nests and the least amount on Shackleford Banks with 38 nests.

