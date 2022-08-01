Driver seriously injured in Kill Devil Hills crash

The accident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Prospect Avenue.
The accident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Prospect Avenue.(Kill Devil Hills Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - One driver was seriously injured after a crash in Kill Devil Hills Sunday morning.

According to Kill Devil Hills Police, the accident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Prospect Avenue.

Investigators tell WITN that a Dominion Power work truck towing a trailer ran through the red light at the intersection hitting a 2019 Nissan driven by a 72-year-old man from Gilbert, Arizona as it was turning left onto U.S. 158 from Prospect Avenue.

The driver of the Nissan was seriously injured and eventually flown to Norfolk Sentara by Dare Medflight. An update on his condition has not been released.

Alcohol was not a factor for either driver. The Dominion Power truck was traveling at approximately the posted speed of 50 mph at the time of the collision. The driver of the truck was taken to Outer Banks Hospital for evaluation.

KDH Police say the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

